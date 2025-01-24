Nestle India to announce third quarter results on January 31. The Board of Directors will also consider declaration of second interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25.

“Intimating that the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024 shall be considered by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting scheduled on Friday, 31st January 2025. At the said Meeting, the Board of Directors will also consider declaration of second interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25,” it said in an exchange filing.

Furthermore, the company has set February 7 as the record date and the payment of second interim dividend will be done on February 27.