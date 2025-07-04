Nestle India, M&M to Axis Band: 10 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Nestle India, M&M, Axis Bank, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Central Bank, Escorts, Tech Mahindra, DCB Bank, and Mac Healthcare are the 10 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Advertisement

These companies had fixed 4 July 2025 as the record date for identifying the list of the eligible shareholders to receive the dividend announced by these companies.

According to the T+1 settlement procedure, investors who intended to get dividends from JSW Infrastructure and Polychem had to buy shares at least one day before the record date.

Dividend Payout Details BHARATFORG Final Dividend—The company had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6.00 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 2.00 each for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

AXISBANK Final Dividend—For the financial year that concluded on March 31, 2025, Axis Bank had recommended a final dividend of Re. 1/- per equity share (face value of Rs. 2/- apiece), which is 50% of the face value.

Advertisement

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., or M&M, had declared a dividend of ₹25.30 per share with 4 July as the record date.

BIOCON—Biocon Ltd. had recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 with 4 July as the record date.

Nestle India Ltd.—NESTLEIND had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 10,000 per equity share.

Escorts Kubota Ltd.—ESCORTS had recommended the final dividend of Rs. 18/- (180%) per fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each. With this, the total dividend (including the interim dividend) for the financial year would be Rs. 28/- (280%) per fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each

Tech Mahindra Ltd., or TECHM, had recommended a final dividend of ₹30.00 per share.

Advertisement

CENTRALBK, or Central Bank of India, had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.1875 per share

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., or MAXHEALTH, had declared a final Dividend of ₹1.50 per share.

DCB Bank Ltd., or DCBBANK, had declared a Final Dividend of ₹1.35 per equity share

Other companies to trade ex-dividend and dividend details— Among other companies that also declared dividends are

Control Print Ltd., or CONTROLPR, had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6.0000.

DBOL, or Dhampir Bio Organics Ltd., had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.25.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.