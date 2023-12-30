Shares of some companies, including Nestle India and few others will trade ex-split in the coming week, starting from Monday, January 1, 2024. Some other companies will also trade ex-dividend and ex-bonus, while some have announced a buy back of shares next week.

Only one stock, i.e, Akshar Spintex Ltd will trade ex-dividend next week. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout.

It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Also Read: FPIs pump ₹2.37 lakh crore in Indian markets this year; December clocks highest inflows at ₹66,135 crore

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:



Indian Link Chain Manufactures Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹100 to ₹10. Shares will trade ex-split on January 3.

Nestle India will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on January 5.

Pearl Global Industries Limited will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on January 5.

A stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (sometimes denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). This means for every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:



Akshar Spintex Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.01. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 4.

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week:



Allcargo Logistics Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 3:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on January 2.

M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:50. Shares will trade ex-bonus on January 5.

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders.

Also Read: Nifty January series outlook: 4 stocks where investors can park their money; do you own?

Other Corporation Action:

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd: E.G.M. on January 1

Steelman Telecom Ltd: E.G.M. on January 1

Bhanderi Infracon Ltd: E.G.M. on January 2

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on January 2

Regency Ceramics Ltd: E.G.M. on January 2

7NR Retail Ltd: Consolidation of Shares on January 5

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd: Buy Back of Shares on January 5

Fischer Chemic Ltd: E.G.M. on January 5

Kanani Industries Ltd: E.G.M. on January 5

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!