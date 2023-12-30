Nestle India, Pearl Global Industries to trade ex-split, Akshar Spintex to trade ex-dividend next week
Shares of some companies, including Nestle India, and few others will trade ex-split in the coming week, starting from Monday, January 1, 2024.
Shares of some companies, including Nestle India and few others will trade ex-split in the coming week, starting from Monday, January 1, 2024. Some other companies will also trade ex-dividend and ex-bonus, while some have announced a buy back of shares next week.
