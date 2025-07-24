Nestle India Q1 results 2025: Net profit declines 13% to ₹647 crore, revenue at ₹5096 crore

Maggi maker Nestle India, on Thursday, announced financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025. The FMCG player reported a 13.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT), which fell to ₹647 crore from ₹747 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite the decline in profit, the company's revenue from operations grew by 6 per cent YoY, reaching ₹5,096 crore, up from ₹4,814 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The growth was driven by a 5.5 per cent increase in domestic sales, which rose to ₹4,860 crore from ₹4,608 crore in the same quarter last year. Export sales also saw an uptick, climbing to ₹214 crore from ₹184 crore, reflecting a 16 per cent year-on-year rise.

Total income and sales For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the company posted a 5 per cent year-on-year growth in total income, reaching ₹5,100 crore compared to ₹4,853 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.

The FMCG company reported a rise in product sales to ₹5,074 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹4,793 crore in the same quarter last year. Its other operating revenue saw a slight increase to ₹22 crore, compared to ₹21 crore in Q1 FY25.

“ The quarter was impacted by elevated consumption prices across the commodity portfolio. In addition, we witnessed higher operations costs as a result of significant expansion in manufacturing in the last seven to eight months. Moreover, borrowing from commercial banks to fund temporary operational cash-flow requirements resulted in higher finance costs in the quarter. However, we have noticed stabilizing prices for edible oil and cocoa, a declining trend in coffee and stabilizing to modest increase in pricing of milk,” said Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India.

Narayanan further added, “ The Powdered and Liquid Beverages category sustained its position as one of the largest growth drivers with another robust performance this quarter registering strong double-digit growth. This performance builds on a strong foundation following high double-digit growth in the corresponding quarter. NESCAFÉ further solidified its leadership in the coffee category by gaining additional market share. The brand continued to democratize coffee through affordable packs, while also expanding the premium segment with NESCAFÉ Gold and NESCAFÉ Roastery. NESCAFÉ RTD continued to demonstrate strong growth.”

