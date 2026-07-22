Nestle India Q1 results 2026: Net profit rises 48% YoY to ₹975 crore, revenue up 25%

FMCG giant Nestle India on Wednesday announced its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026. The FMCG stock surged as much as 3.11% to ₹1,497 apiece on NSE.

Nestle India Q1 results 2026 Nestle India posted a net profit of ₹975 crore for the first quarter of FY27, marking a 48% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹660 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The FMCG giant reported a 25% YoY rise in revenue from operations to ₹6,378 crore for the quarter under review, compared with ₹5,096 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

EBITDA for the quarter rose 40% year-on-year to ₹1,538 crore from ₹1,100 crore in the same period last fiscal. The company's EBITDA margin expanded by 250 basis points to 24.2%, compared with 21.6% in Q1 FY26.

The company reported total sales of ₹6,363.3 crore during the period, marking a 25.4% YoY. Domestic sales also posted robust growth, rising 25% compared to the corresponding period last year, reflecting strong demand and healthy business momentum in the domestic market.

“All four product groups delivered strong double-digit growth, supported by high double-digit growth across channels. The Confectionery product group recorded another strong quarter of volume led double-digit growth that was bolstered by premiumisation and e-commerce, with strong underlying transaction across powerhouse brands. KITKAT continued to gain market share," said Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India.

Product-wise business performance Prepared Dishes and Cooking Aids: MAGGI continued to focus on building brand love by doing exclusive product drops and collaborations, be it the exclusive limited edition MAGGI bowl on the emerging Q-com platforms and the on-ground collaboration with Uniqlo on merchandise.

Milk Products and Nutrition: Science-based portfolio of nutritional products for infants continued to deliver sequentially strengthening performance, supported by amplified efforts to protect and grow the trust that parents and healthcare professionals place in these products.

Confectionery: Continued to outperform the category with strong penetration gains. Increased investments behind key brands, impactful partnerships such as KITKAT with One Piece and a sharp focus on premiumisation were key drivers of growth.

Powdered and Liquid Beverages: Driven by high double-digit, volume-led growth in NESCAFÉ CLASSIC and NESCAFÉ SUNRISE, alongside robust growth in the premium portfolio, led by NESCAFÉ GOLD.