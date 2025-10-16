Nestle India Q2 results 2025: Net profit falls 17% YoY to ₹743 crore; revenue at ₹5,643 crore.

FMCG giant Nestle India, on Thursday, reported its July-September quarter results for FY26. The FMCG giant posted a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline to ₹743 crore in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations grew 11 per cent YoY to ₹5,643 crore.

The company’s EBITDA margin for the quarter came in at 21.9 per cent, compared to 22.8 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

The Maggi maker’s total sales rose 10.9 per cent year-on-year, with domestic sales increasing by 10.8 per cent, indicating consistent demand in the local market. The company credited the double-digit growth to strong volume performance.

“I am happy to report that domestic sales grew at a double-digit rate, led by volume growth. Three out of four product groups delivered strong volume led double-digit growth. Our domestic sales reached INR 5,411 crore, the highest ever recorded in any quarter. I would like to thank our employees for their commitment and resolve," said Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India.

Segment-wise growth in Q2 FY26 Ecommerce The company saw a strong growth in the quick commerce segment, driven by festive tie-ins, new product launches, focused demand-generation efforts, and enhanced platform accessibility.

Organized Trade Achieved robust, broad-based growth across categories, fueled by festive campaigns and the expansion of new product launches.

Out of Home (OOH) Expanded innovation footprint. KITKAT spread gained momentum among chefs and dessert chain operators. Partnered with leading global and regional chains introduced ‘MADE WITH KITKAT’ range expanding into new consumption occasions.

Export Recorded robust double-digit growth, fueled by strong demand across all product categories. MAGGI Noodles and its variants maintained solid performance. The company broadened its portfolio by expanding NESCAFÉ bulk offerings into the Middle East and launching NESCAFÉ Sunrise in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Additionally, it introduced the KITKAT range in Singapore and rolled out MILKMAID Doypack in Sri Lanka.

