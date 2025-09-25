Nestle India Q2 Results: Maggi-maker to announce September quarter earnings on this date

Nestle India said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Thursday, October 16 to consider the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for Q2FY26.

As per SEBI regulations, the company has declared that the trading window for transactions involving its securities will be closed from October 1, 2025, to October 18, 2025, inclusive of both dates.

This closure pertains to designated individuals, such as directors, key managerial personnel, and other employees connected to the company, to maintain adherence to insider trading regulations.

FMCG giant Nestle India recorded a 13.4% drop in consolidated net profit to ₹646.59 crore for the quarter ending June 2025, primarily due to high commodity costs.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹746.6 crore in the same quarter last year, as stated in a regulatory filing by Nestle India, which owns well-known brands like Maggi, NESCAFÉ, and KitKat.

Revenue generated from product sales rose by 5.86% to ₹5,073.96 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to ₹4,792.97 crore during the same period of the previous financial year.

The quarter was affected by elevated consumption prices throughout the commodity portfolio. Additionally, we experienced increased operational costs due to significant manufacturing expansions over the past seven to eight months, Nestle India's Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan mentioned.

Loans from commercial banks to cover temporary operational cash-flow needs led to higher financing costs during the quarter. Nestle India's overall expenses increased by 9.25% to ₹4,199.73 crore.

Domestic sales grew by 5.45% to ₹4,860.01 crore in the first quarter, compared to ₹4,608.50 crore in the same period of the last fiscal year.

Nestle India share price today Nestle India share price today opened at ₹1,177.55 apiece on the BSE, the stock touches an intraday high of ₹1,192 apiece and an intraday low of ₹1,171.25 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Nestle India share price has been consolidating in a broad range of ₹1,250–1,050 for the past 161 sessions, with no signs of a decisive breakout. The broader FMCG index continues to show relative weakness, which adds to the probability of Nestle India remaining an underperformer in the near to medium term.

“Given the lack of strong accumulation or directional bias, the current structure indicates extended sideways action for a few more weeks. Any rally toward the upper end of the range near 1,250 should be seen as an exit opportunity rather than a fresh entry, as downside risk remains elevated,” said Jain.

