Nestlé India Q3 Results: Cons PAT jumps 45% YoY to ₹998.42 crore; declares interim dividend of ₹7 per share

Nestlé India Q3 Results: Nestlé India announced on Friday a 45% increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching ₹998 crore compared to ₹688 crore from the same period last year. The company's revenue from operations for Q3FY26 was ₹5,667 crore, reflecting a 19% growth from ₹4,780 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The profit after tax (PAT) for the company increased by 34% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, rising from ₹743 crore in Q2FY26, whereas the overall revenue saw a slight increase of 0.4% sequentially compared to ₹5,644 crore in the July to September quarter.

The standalone revenue generated from product sales experienced a 19% year-on-year growth, totaling ₹5,644 crore, with domestic sales growing by 18.3%.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) was reported at 21.3% of sales. The standalone PAT was announced at ₹1,018 crore, reflecting a 46% year-on-year increase.

The board of the company announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, with February 6 designated as the record date. Eligible shareholders will receive the dividend starting from February 26, as stated in the company's filing.

Management commentary Chairman & Managing Director Manish Tiwary stated that Nestlé India experienced strong, widespread sales growth driven by volume, leading to the company achieving its highest quarterly turnover to date and the most significant volume growth in almost five years.

"This success is attributed to strategic investments in increasing capacity and building our brands, supported by a market recovery following GST benefits. During the quarter, we increased consumer-focused media and advertising spending by 42% year-on-year, and the EBITDA margin stood at 21.3%. This performance demonstrates our resilience and adaptability in a competitive market,' Tiwary said.

"2025 marked a landmark year for Nestlé India with the highest absolute and percentage reach gain achieved in a single year, barring the exceptional COVID period. This performance was led by strong expansion in rural markets, while urban performance was also best-in-class compared to peers," Manish Tiwary added.

Nestlé India share price today Nestlé India share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹1,281.95 apiece on the BSE, the stock hit an intraday high of ₹1,339.85 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Nestlé India shares has confirmed a bullish breakout from a 70-day cup and handle pattern near 1,310, signaling a fresh momentum phase.

The breakout zone is now expected to act as near-term support, improving risk–reward for continuation trades. On follow-through, the stock is likely to test its previous all-time high near 1,374. A sustained move beyond that level would open the door for further upside toward the 1,425 zone. Failure to hold above the breakout pivot would delay momentum, but current participation strongly favours the bulls.

