Shares of Nestle India were down -0.26% at 10:42 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Nestle India shares traded -0.26% lower at ₹17053.60, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,64,423.51 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.42% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was up 0.4%. Among related stocks, BRITANNIA fell 0.5%, HATSUN rose 0.31%, and KRBL rose 9.16%.

At day's low, Nestle India shares fell as much as -0.6% to ₹16995.85, after opening at ₹17160.00. Nestle India shares had closed at ₹17097.80 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹16995.85 to ₹17202.30 on BSE.

On BSE, Nestle India shares had a 52-week high of ₹18301.0 on Apr 17, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹11270.7 on Jul 22, 2019. In the past one month, Nestle India shares have traded in a range of ₹16120.90 to ₹17915.50 while in the last week, between ₹16970.05 to ₹17749.95. 1050 shares of Nestle India were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Nestle India had posted standalone revenues of ₹3325.27 crore and profits of ₹525.43 crore.

