Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Nestle India share price down 0.26% at 10:42 today

Shares of Nestle India were down -0.26% at 10:42 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Nestle India shares traded -0.26% lower at 17053.60, giving it a market capitalization of 1,64,423.51 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.42% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was up 0.4%. Among related stocks, BRITANNIA fell 0.5%, HATSUN rose 0.31%, and KRBL rose 9.16%.

At day's low, Nestle India shares fell as much as -0.6% to 16995.85, after opening at 17160.00. Nestle India shares had closed at 17097.80 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 16995.85 to 17202.30 on BSE.

On BSE, Nestle India shares had a 52-week high of 18301.0 on Apr 17, 2020 and a 52-week low of 11270.7 on Jul 22, 2019. In the past one month, Nestle India shares have traded in a range of 16120.90 to 17915.50 while in the last week, between 16970.05 to 17749.95. 1050 shares of Nestle India were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Nestle India had posted standalone revenues of 3325.27 crore and profits of 525.43 crore.

