Shares of Nestle India were down -1.06% at 11:42 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Nestle India shares traded -1.06% lower at ₹17241.40, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,66,234.19 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.54% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was down -0.5%. Among related stocks, BRITANNIA fell 1.58%, HATSUN fell 0.22%, and KRBL fell 3.32%.

At day's low, Nestle India shares fell as much as -1.53% to ₹17159.55, after opening at ₹17440.00. Nestle India shares had closed at ₹17425.40 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹17159.55 to ₹17543.85 on BSE.

On BSE, Nestle India shares had a 52-week high of ₹18301.0 on Apr 17, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹11270.7 on Jul 22, 2019. In the past one month, Nestle India shares have traded in a range of ₹16120.90 to ₹17915.50 while in the last week, between ₹16846.50 to ₹17749.95. 1140 shares of Nestle India were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Nestle India had posted standalone revenues of ₹3325.27 crore and profits of ₹525.43 crore.

