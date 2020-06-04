Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Nestle India share price down 1.06% at 11:42 today
Shares of Nestle India were down -1.06% at 11:42 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market

Nestle India share price down 1.06% at 11:42 today

1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was down -0.5%

Shares of Nestle India were down -1.06% at 11:42 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Nestle India shares traded -1.06% lower at 17241.40, giving it a market capitalization of 1,66,234.19 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.54% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was down -0.5%. Among related stocks, BRITANNIA fell 1.58%, HATSUN fell 0.22%, and KRBL fell 3.32%.

At day's low, Nestle India shares fell as much as -1.53% to 17159.55, after opening at 17440.00. Nestle India shares had closed at 17425.40 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 17159.55 to 17543.85 on BSE.

On BSE, Nestle India shares had a 52-week high of 18301.0 on Apr 17, 2020 and a 52-week low of 11270.7 on Jul 22, 2019. In the past one month, Nestle India shares have traded in a range of 16120.90 to 17915.50 while in the last week, between 16846.50 to 17749.95. 1140 shares of Nestle India were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Nestle India had posted standalone revenues of 3325.27 crore and profits of 525.43 crore.

