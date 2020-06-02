NESTLE INDIA LTD. share price down 1.0% at 14:43 today

NESTLE INDIA LTD. share price down 1.0% at 14:43 today1 min read . 02:45 PM IST
The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was down -0.1%
Shares of Nestle India were down -1.00% at 14:43 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Nestle India shares traded -1.00% lower at ₹17012.20, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,64,024.34 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.38% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.
The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was down -0.1%. Among related stocks, BRITANNIA rose 0.79%, HATSUN rose 1.77%, and KRBL rose 4.98%.
At day's low, Nestle India shares fell as much as -1.16% to ₹16984.65, after opening at ₹17432.00. Nestle India shares had closed at ₹17184.40 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹16984.65 to ₹17432.00 on BSE.
On BSE, Nestle India shares had a 52-week high of ₹18301.0 on Apr 17, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹11270.7 on Jul 22, 2019. In the past one month, Nestle India shares have traded in a range of ₹16120.90 to ₹17915.50 while in the last week, between ₹16497.15 to ₹17749.95. 3546 shares of Nestle India were traded on the BSE today.
In the Mar - 20 quarter, Nestle India had posted standalone revenues of ₹3325.27 crore and profits of ₹525.43 crore.
