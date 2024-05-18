Nestle India share price gains over 3% after shareholders vote against increase in royalty to Swiss parent
Nestle India's motion called for the payment of general licence fees (royalty) to Societe des Produits Nestle S.A. to be increased to 5.25% of net sales, net of taxes, compared to the current level of 4.5%.
Nestle India share price rallied over 3% on Saturday after the company’s shareholders rejected a proposal to increase the royalty payments to its Swiss parent. Nestle India share price gained as much as 3.01% to ₹2,518.95 apiece on the BSE.
