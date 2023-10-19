Nestle India share price rises 4%, hits fresh record high after Q3 earnings; here's what experts say
Nestle India share price climbed over 4 per cent to hit its fresh record high in intraday trade on BSE on Thursday, October 19 after the company reported its September quarter (Q3CY23) scorecard.
Nestle India share price climbed over 4 per cent to hit its fresh record high in intraday trade on BSE on Thursday, October 19 after the company reported its September quarter (Q3CY23) scorecard. Nestle share price opened at ₹23,279.90 against the previous close of ₹23,269.65 and rose about 4.12 per cent to hit its all-time high of ₹24,228.75 on BSE. The stock finally closed 3.66 per cent higher at ₹24,122.
