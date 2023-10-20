Nestle India share price hits record high after strong Q3 results; Should you buy, sell or hold?
FMCG major Nestle India reported a 37.27% rise in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹908 crore from ₹661.46 crore in the same quarter last year.
Nestle India share price extended gains to hit a fresh record high on Friday after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended September 2023. Nestle India shares rallied as much as 1.90% to ₹24,580.35 apiece on the BSE.
