Nestle India share price jumps 3% to hit record high post strong Q4 results FY26: What brokerages have to say

Nestle India share price gained over 3% to hit its record high of ₹1,424 on BSE on Wednesday, April 22, after the FMCG major posted strong results for the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26).

With the stock at a record high today, it is now over 31% higher from its 52-week low of ₹1,085.00, hit in August 2025. It has also been in an uptrend recently despite the geopolitical tensions and overall inflationary concerns. It has added 19% in 1 month, 9% in 3 months, and 18% in the last 1 year.

Nestle Q4 Results 2026 FMCG major Nestle India reported a strong performance for the March quarter on April 21, with standalone net profit rising around 26% YoY to ₹1,114 crore, compared with ₹885 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew about 23% YoY to ₹6,748 crore versus ₹5,504 crore in the March 2025 quarter, driven by double-digit volume growth. The company also significantly stepped up its advertising spends by over 50%, while maintaining a healthy EBITDA margin of 26.3%.

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The board recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share for FY26 on the fully paid-up equity capital of face value Re 1 each, subject to shareholder approval.

Management said the company delivered a resilient performance for the year ended March 31, 2026, supported by strong volume-led growth and steady market share gains across key brands, despite navigating a volatile commodity environment.

Commenting on the performance, Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said the company remained focused on fundamentals and execution, achieving double-digit growth. He added that key brands such as MAGGI noodles continued to maintain leadership, while KITKAT and NESCAFÉ accelerated their market share gains over the past five years.

Should you buy, sell or hold? After delivering a strong March quarter with double-digit volume growth and margin expansion, Nestle India has drawn mixed views from brokerages. While earnings momentum remains robust, analysts are divided on whether current valuations fully capture future growth, making the risk-reward equation less straightforward for investors.

Axis Securities remained bullish on the FMCG stock, highlighting strong execution and consistent growth across categories. “We remain optimistic about the company’s long-term prospects, driven by sustained volume-led growth and strong traction across key segments. We maintain our BUY rating with a target price of ₹1,640, implying 19% upside,” it said.

The brokerage noted that Nestlé India reported revenue growth of around 23.4% YoY, supported by double-digit volume expansion. Key segments such as confectionery, beverages, prepared dishes, and pet food saw strong momentum, while MAGGI continued to perform well. EBITDA rose nearly 28% YoY, with margins expanding to 26.3% despite slight pressure on gross margins.

On the other hand, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL) acknowledged the strong operational performance but flagged valuation concerns. “Despite strong growth and margin expansion driven by cost efficiencies, the stock trades at elevated multiples of 68x/60x FY27/FY28 earnings. We therefore maintain a Neutral rating with a target price of ₹1,400,” it said.

MOSL pointed out that revenue grew 23% YoY, beating estimates, driven by strong domestic demand and double-digit volume growth. However, margins faced pressure from inflation in key commodities like milk and edible oils, along with supply disruptions in wheat due to unseasonal rains. While EBITDA margins still expanded to an all-time high of 26.3%, rising crude prices remain a key monitorable.

Meanwhile, Elara Capital turned more constructive, upgrading the stock to “Accumulate” and raising its target price to ₹1,475. The brokerage cited sustained double-digit volume growth and improving growth trajectory under new leadership, along with upward revisions to earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28.

Overall, while Nestlé India’s strong volume-led growth and margin resilience continue to support its long-term story, the debate now centres on valuations, with upside potential seen but not without caution.