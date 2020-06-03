Shares of Nestle India were up +1.92% at 10:42 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Nestle India shares traded +1.92% higher at ₹17347.65, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,67,258.61 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.30% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, BRITANNIA rose 5.13%, HATSUN rose 1.22%, and KRBL rose 4.99%.

At day's high, Nestle India shares rose as much as 2.16% to ₹17388.95, after opening at ₹17230.00. Nestle India shares had closed at ₹17020.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹17163.85 to ₹17388.95 on BSE.

On BSE, Nestle India shares had a 52-week high of ₹18301.0 on Apr 17, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹11270.7 on Jul 22, 2019. In the past one month, Nestle India shares have traded in a range of ₹16120.90 to ₹17915.50 while in the last week, between ₹16688.25 to ₹17749.95. 853 shares of Nestle India were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Nestle India had posted standalone revenues of ₹3325.27 crore and profits of ₹525.43 crore.

