Nestle India share price up 1.92% at 10:42 today

On BSE, Nestle India shares had a 52-week high of ₹18301.0 on Apr 17, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹11270.7 on Jul 22, 2019. In the past one month, Nestle India shares have traded in a range of ₹16120.90 to ₹17915.50 while in the last week, between ₹16688.25 to ₹17749.95. 853 shares of Nestle India were traded on the BSE today.