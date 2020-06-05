Shares of Nestle India were up +1.06% at 09:44 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. Nestle India shares traded +1.06% higher at ₹17378.00, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,67,551.23 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.87% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was up 0.3%. Among related stocks, BRITANNIA fell 0.38%, HATSUN fell -0.0%, and KRBL rose 2.51%.

At day's high, Nestle India shares rose as much as 1.55% to ₹17461.30, after opening at ₹17344.35. Nestle India shares had closed at ₹17195.55 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹17320.00 to ₹17461.30 on BSE.

On BSE, Nestle India shares had a 52-week high of ₹18301.0 on Apr 17, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹11270.7 on Jul 22, 2019. In the past one month, Nestle India shares have traded in a range of ₹16120.90 to ₹17915.50 while in the last week, between ₹16980.00 to ₹17749.95. 757 shares of Nestle India were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Nestle India had posted standalone revenues of ₹3325.27 crore and profits of ₹525.43 crore.

