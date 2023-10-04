Nestle India shares rally over 4% as Maggi noodles maker to consider stock split, interim dividend
The Maggi noodles maker Nestle India said its board of directors will consider the proposal of sub-division of shares of face value ₹10 each on October 19. The company’s board will also consider and recommend a second interim dividend for the year 2023.
Nestle India shares jumped over 4% in early trade on Wednesday after the company announced to consider stock split and interim dividend in its upcoming board meeting. Nestle share price rallied as much as 4.45% to ₹23,333.65 apiece on the BSE.
