Nestle India shares up 1% ahead of bonus share issue announcement today

Stock market today: Nestle India shares gained 1% in the morning trades ahead of the bonus share issue announcement today. The board meeting is scheduled today, i.e., Thursday, 26 June 2025, to consider the bonus shares issue
Nestle India on 19 June 2025 had announced the board meeting date to consider the bonus shares issue. As per its release on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, Nestle India said that "a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26th June 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals
More to come.
