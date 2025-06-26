Nestle India shares up 1% ahead of bonus share issue announcement today

Nestle India Board meeting details to consider bonus shares

Nestle India on 19 June 2025 had announced the board meeting date to consider the bonus shares issue. As per its release on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, Nestle India said that "a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26th June 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals