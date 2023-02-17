“After an industry-leading growth for several quarters, which also witnessed margin pressures, 4Q saw a reversal of trends. Volume growth decelerated to a multi-quarter low at the time when margins climbed-up smartly. Mgmt. attributed part of the volume slowdown to its price hike in Maggi LUP (Rs5 to Rs7) - this also resulted in share loss as competition stuck to existing price point. LT outlook appears to be upbeat as Nestle intends to invest ₹50 bn on capex," said global brokerage Jefferies.