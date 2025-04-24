Nestle Q4 consolidated net profit at ₹873 crore declines 6.5% year on year: Declares final dividend of ₹10

Q4 Results: Nestle India Ltd reported Q4 consolidated net profit at ₹873.46 crore declined 6.5% year on year. the company Recommended final dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share e of the face value5% compared of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each for the financial year 2024-25

Nestle Q4 results Nestle India Ltd reported Q4 consolidated net profit at ₹873.46 crore, which declined 6.5% year on year compared to ₹934.17 crore in the year ago quarter

At the standalone level Nestle reported net profit at ₹885 crore declined 5.3% compared to ₹934 crore in the year ago quarter

The Revenues from operations at the consolidated level came at ₹5503.88 crore, which marked a growth of 4.5% compared to ₹5267.59 crore in the year ago quarter.

Nestle's domestic sales at ₹5234.98 crore for the quarter ending March 2025 while were up 4.3% compared to ₹5021.61 crore in the year ago quarter, Exports sales at ₹212.66 crore however declined compared to ₹232.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter. It was the rising other income which compensated and pushed up the revenue growth.

Further the rising cost as that of material consumes, Employee benefit expenses and also some surge in finance costs, led to an impact on operating performance and in turn the net profits.

Nestle Dividend details Nestle India Ltd also recommended a final dividend of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) per equity share of the face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each for the financial year 2024-25 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 964,157,160 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each.

Nestle share price movement Nestle share price opened at ₹2435 on the BSE on Thursday, almost flat compared to previous days close. Nestle share price while gained to intraday highs of ₹2514.25, however post results slipped and also saw intraday lows of ₹2392.85, marking a decline of 1.7%