Nestle Q4 Results 2026: Net profit rises 26% at ₹1,114 crore; declares final dividend of ₹5/share

Nestle Q4 Results 2026: The FMCG major Nestle declared its March quarter results today, April 21. It posted an around 26% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit at ₹1,114 crore as against ₹885 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue also increased around 23% YoY to ₹6,748 crore versus ₹5,504 crore in the March 2025 quarter.
The company also declared a final dividend of ₹5 per share.
"…Recommended final dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees five only) per equity share for the financial year 2025-26 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 1,928,314,320 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each," it said in an exchange filing.
Meanwhile, on a consolidated basis, its profit after tax advanced 27.18% YoY to ₹1,110.9 crore, compared to ₹873.46 crore in the same period last year. Whereas, consolidated revenue from operations also increased around 23% to ₹6,748 crore from ₹5,504 crore in the same period last year.
The performance was driven by double-digit volume growth, supported by a more than 50% surge in advertising spends, while the company maintained a healthy EBITDA margin of 26.3%.
Shares of the FMCG major rose as much as 5.5% intraday to ₹1358.55 on BSE.
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