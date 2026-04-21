Nestle Q4 Results 2026: Net profit rises 26% at ₹1,114 crore; declares final dividend of ₹5/share

Nestle reported a 26% increase in Q4 net profit, reaching 1,114 crore, up from 885 crore last year. The company announced a final dividend of 5 per share for the 2025-26 financial year.

Pranati Deva
Updated21 Apr 2026, 02:46 PM IST
Nestle Q4 Results 2026
Nestle Q4 Results 2026

Nestle Q4 Results 2026: The FMCG major Nestle declared its March quarter results today, April 21. It posted an around 26% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit at 1,114 crore as against 885 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue also increased around 23% YoY to 6,748 crore versus 5,504 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

The company also declared a final dividend of 5 per share.

"…Recommended final dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees five only) per equity share for the financial year 2025-26 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 1,928,314,320 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each," it said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, on a consolidated basis, its profit after tax advanced 27.18% YoY to 1,110.9 crore, compared to 873.46 crore in the same period last year. Whereas, consolidated revenue from operations also increased around 23% to 6,748 crore from 5,504 crore in the same period last year.

The performance was driven by double-digit volume growth, supported by a more than 50% surge in advertising spends, while the company maintained a healthy EBITDA margin of 26.3%.

Shares of the FMCG major rose as much as 5.5% intraday to 1358.55 on BSE.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.

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