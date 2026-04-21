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Nestle Q4 Results 2026: Net profit rises 26% at ₹1,114 crore; declares final dividend of ₹5/share

Nestle reported a 26% increase in Q4 net profit, reaching 1,114 crore, up from 885 crore last year. The company announced a final dividend of 5 per share for the 2025-26 financial year.

Pranati Deva
Updated21 Apr 2026, 02:46 PM IST
Nestle Q4 Results 2026
Nestle Q4 Results 2026
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Nestle Q4 Results 2026: The FMCG major Nestle declared its March quarter results today, April 21. It posted an around 26% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit at 1,114 crore as against 885 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue also increased around 23% YoY to 6,748 crore versus 5,504 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

The company also declared a final dividend of 5 per share.

"…Recommended final dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees five only) per equity share for the financial year 2025-26 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 1,928,314,320 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each," it said in an exchange filing.

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Meanwhile, on a consolidated basis, its profit after tax advanced 27.18% YoY to 1,110.9 crore, compared to 873.46 crore in the same period last year. Whereas, consolidated revenue from operations also increased around 23% to 6,748 crore from 5,504 crore in the same period last year.

The performance was driven by double-digit volume growth, supported by a more than 50% surge in advertising spends, while the company maintained a healthy EBITDA margin of 26.3%.

Shares of the FMCG major rose as much as 5.5% intraday to 1358.55 on BSE.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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