Nestle results today: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?
Nestle Results today: Nestle India is expected to report strong earnings performance led by margin expansion helped by declining input costs. The revenue growth though may be better than peers, nevertheless impact of weak rural demand and softer than expected festival season sales may be visible.
Nestle India Ltd is going to report its December quarter financial performance today. The December quarter will be fourth quarter for the company that was following January-December financial year.
