Nestle shares soar over 3% on buzz of acquisition of Ching's2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 05:51 PM IST
- On BSE, Nestle India shares ended 3.29 per cent up at ₹19,680. It touched intraday high of ₹19,751.90.
FMCG major Nestle India shares on Friday gained more than 3 per cent on Friday following a report that parent Nestle SA is among the final bidders for Capital Foods Pvt Ltd, which owns the famous Ching’s Secret brand.
