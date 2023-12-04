Net Avenue Technologies IPO booked over 511 times on last day, retail portion subscribed over 721.68 times
Net Avenue Technologies IPO, which opened for November 30, has been subscribed over 511.10 times on the last day of its bidding. The public issue subscribed 721.68 times in the retail category, 61.99 times in QIB, and 616.24 times in the NII category, according to data on chittorgarh.com.
