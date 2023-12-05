Net Avenue Technologies IPO: Check GMP, how to check allotment status and other details
Net Avenue Technologies IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Net Avenue Technologies IPO allotment status: Net Avenue Technologies IPO allotment has been finalised. Investors who have applied for the IPO can verify their allotment status for the Net Avenue Technologies IPO on the registrar portal, facilitated by Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started