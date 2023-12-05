Net Avenue Technologies IPO allotment status: Net Avenue Technologies IPO allotment has been finalised. Investors who have applied for the IPO can verify their allotment status for the Net Avenue Technologies IPO on the registrar portal, facilitated by Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can ascertain the quantity of shares allocated to them by referring to the basis of allotment. The allotment status in the IPO provides information about the number of shares assigned. In case shares were not allotted, the company will initiate the refund process for the concerned applicants. Those who have been allocated shares will find them credited to their demat accounts.

Net Avenue Technologies IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, December 12, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you have applied for the Net Avenue Technologies IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can check the Net Avenue Technologies allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Net Avenue Technologies allotment link {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 Select "Net Avenue Technologies " in the company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4 Click at 'Search' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your Net Avenue Technologies IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

How to check AMIC Forging IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit the BSE link directly at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose ‘Net Avenue Technologies IPO’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Enter the application number for the Net Avenue Technologies IPO or your PAN details.

Step 4 Select the "I'm not a robot" button

Step 5 After that, click "Submit." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Net Avenue Technologies IPO GMP today Net Avenue Technologies IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +18. This indicated AMIC Forging today is trading at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of AMIC Forging share price was indicated at ₹36 apiece, which is 100% higher than the IPO price of ₹18.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.