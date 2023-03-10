Net flows into equity schemes jump 25% in February2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 07:54 PM IST
- The sectoral/thematic funds category saw the highest investments, followed by small cap funds, while large cap funds saw the least amount of net flows
Investor inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs) jumped by 25% in February, rising to ₹15,685 crore, from ₹12,546 crore in previous month.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×