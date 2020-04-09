MUMBAI : Retail and institutional investors pumped money into Indian equities though stock markets saw one of the worst performances in March. Net inflow into equity mutual funds (MFs) was at a 17-month high in March, at ₹12,175.04 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Thursday. This is a rise of 12.05% from the ₹10,865.49 crore of the previous month and 3.56% from the inflow of March last year.

The flow of money into equity mutual funds came in a month when stock markets around the globe had slumped because of the outbreak of covid-19, while Indian benchmark indices lost 23%. The money of retail investors routed through monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions was at an all-time high of ₹8,641 crore in the month.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), including mutual funds and insurance companies, were net buyers of Indian shares worth ₹55,595.18 crore, which to some extent cushioned the liquidity outflow from markets as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold $7.88 billion in equities in March.

Equity mutual funds have seen steady inflows for the last five months. After net inflows into equity schemes dropped to ₹1,690.48 crore in November last year, inflows rose manifold in March. The National Stock Exchange’s India VIX index, or fear index, which tracks investors’ perceptions of volatility, rose 177% in March. VIX had touched levels of 83 toward the end of March, but has since been declining.

Cause and effect.

Analysts said that fund managers’ strategy to buy shares in dips drove money into equities in March.

Almost every category of equity funds has seen healthy net inflows in the last one month, according to G. Pradeepkumar, chief executive officer, Union Asset Management Company. “The net inflows were especially good in multi-cap, large cap and focused category of funds, higher compared to February in the range of 28% to 40%. It is very encouraging to see the faith with which a lot of retail investors have continued to put their trust behind mutual funds through the SIP route," he said.

However, the stock market crash in March also increased redemption pressure in equity mutual fund schemes. In March, redemptions for equity schemes were at ₹17,934.14 crore compared to ₹13,919.19 crore in February and ₹15,890 crore in the year-ago period.

Total assets under management (AUM) also saw an erosion of 22.31% (month-on-month) in March at ₹22.26 trillion and a fall of 6.46% compared to March 2019.

The loss in AUM is mostly because of outflow from debt funds, which is mostly led by the seasonal year-end outflow, according to N.S. Venkatesh, chief executive, Amfi. “On the debt side, the decline in AUMs is on account of quarter-end phenomenon, banks maintaining capital adequacy norms and corporates fulfilling advance tax obligation, and these funds would return in April," he said.

Though there were disruptions caused by the lockdown, distributors have adapted to digital transactions, which replicates 90% of what the physical business was earlier, Venkatesh said.

“Increased margin requirement leading to fewer arbitrage positions as also the negative cost of carry during last March probably led to lower returns which in turn probably deterred investors from arbitrage funds. On the fixed income side, the trend of positive flows into overnight fund continued in March also and we expect the trend to continue in future with the increased volatility in the returns of liquid funds," an analyst said about other categories of funds.