Net inflows into equity mutual fund surge to 4-month high in November

“The markets had seen a sharp fall for a few days around the end of the month, but it has recovered swiftly. The inflows into equity schemes were equal to the SIP book last month, signifying that investor are staying committed to disciplined mode of investing and not taking hasty decisions with short-term market corrections. Further, markets are forward looking and with the past experience of market correction and sharp bounce back, investors now understand that they should look at the long-term economic growth story," said DP Singh, chief business officer, SBI Mutual Fund.

