Netflix is big winner in Warner takeover battle as CEO puts shareholders over ego

The Paramount victory is due to the willingness of Oracle chairman and billionaire Larry Ellison to backstop a big chunk of the deal and give his son David, the Paramount CEO, the prize he seeks. But Paramount will take on a lot of debt to get the deal done and that will put pressure on it to potentially slash costs at the combined company. Some have estimated that Paramount’s debt after the deal will be about seven times its annual earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and amortization (Ebitda)—double what most companies view as prudent.