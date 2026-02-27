The winner in the battle for Warner Bros. Discovery was the loser.
Netflix is big winner in Warner takeover battle as CEO puts shareholders over ego
SummaryNetflix said it was a disciplined buyer and at the required price to win the bidding contest, buying Warner Bros. was no longer attractive.
The winner in the battle for Warner Bros. Discovery was the loser.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More