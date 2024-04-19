Netflix shares fall 7% as decision to not disclose subscriber additions sparks growth concerns
Netflix's stock has surged in recent months, currently trading close to the upper limit of its 52-week range.
Netflix share price fell as much as 6.8 per cent on Friday on NASDAQ following a surprising announcement that it would cease disclosing subscriber additions and average revenue per member starting in 2025.
