Netflix shares fall 1% in pre-market as Elon Musk echoes boycott calls; market cap drops $17 billion in 3 days

Netflix extended its losing streak in pre-market trading on Thursday, dropping 0.8% to a two-month low of $1,162 per share on Nasdaq, following a 2.3% decline in the previous session, a rare stumble on a day when the S&P 500 notched a record close above 6,700.

If the stock continues to slide today, it will mark a fourth consecutive day of losses.

Why is the stock under pressure? The stock came under pressure after billionaire Elon Musk used his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to call on followers to cancel their subscriptions.

Since Tuesday, Musk has been reposting comments from users who have canceled their Netflix subscriptions.

“Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids” Musk wrote in a post on Tuesday. The warning by Musk comes in reply to a social media post which implied that the streaming giant is pushing ‘transgender woke agenda’ with some of its offerings.

​Notably, Musk has openly campaigned against ‘Wokism’ in the last few years and stated his opposition to what he calls ‘woke mind virus’.

In one post, Musk shared a user’s cancellation confirmation, writing simply “Yes” in approval. The confirmation emails he shared highlighted various users’ cancellations, with many expressing they were “done” with Netflix, further building momentum for the boycott.

One user echoed this sentiment, claiming, "This goes way beyond canceling Netflix... This is you fighting back and taking a stand. This is what happens when you come after my kids." Musk’s reposting of such messages serves to rally his followers and make the campaign against Netflix feel like a collective action.

In addition to content concerns, Musk shared a tweet from 2020 where a user critiqued Netflix for seemingly taking stances on social issues like Black Lives Matter but avoiding other sensitive topics.

The comments added pressure to Netflix, which has faced criticism in recent years from conservative groups over content decisions. The company has maintained that its catalog is designed to serve diverse audiences across demographics.

Musk’s boycott echoes cost Netflix $17 billion in market value Netflix shares fell over 3% in the last trading session, eroding $17 billion in market value and bringing the company’s market cap down to $497.17 billion at Wednesday’s close.

In June, the shares touched a record high of $1,341. Since then, the stock has remained under pressure, correcting 14.31% from that peak. However, the shares are still up 29% year-to-date, well ahead of the S&P 500’s 14% gain.

At its peak, the company’s market capitalization reached $569.83 billion.