The future of film, streaming, and power: Netflix’s Warner Bros play explained

Netflix is paying around $27-30 billion in cash and taking on Warner’s debt, while the rest is stock. Netflix already generates close to $7 billion in operating profit and is on track to produce more than $6 billion in free cash flow annually. When combined with Warner’s revenue streams, the merged entity could generate more than $50 billion in annual revenue and close to $10 billion in operating profit. That level of scale places Netflix alongside Disney and Amazon, and not just as a streaming service, but as one of the most powerful entertainment companies globally.