Netweb shares rally 14% on launch of AI supercomputing system powered by Nvidia

Netweb Technologies shares zoomed 14% after announcing a 'Make in India' AI supercomputer powered by Nvidia. In the afternoon trade, the multibagger stock was trading 7% higher as it pared gains from the day's high.

Eshita Gain
Published18 Feb 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Netweb's shares have advanced 8.4% over the past five days, though they have dropped 2.12% in a month, according to data available on NSE.
Shares of Netweb Technologies India soared as much as 14% on Wednesday, February 18, after the Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) announced plans to launch a 'Make in India' AI supercomputer powered by Nvidia.

The stock has touched the day's high of 3532 on the BSE, but pared some gains to trade nearly 7% higher at 3,331 during the late afternoon trade.

Details of Netweb-Nvidia collaboration

The company, in an exchange filing today, announced that it has introduced one of the world’s most powerful AI infrastructure solutions — a 'Make in India' AI Supercomputer Tyrone Camarero GB200 System — and the petascale personal computer system Tyrone Camarero Spark.

According to Netweb, the new launch is designed for the Indian market. The company also said that the desktop-sized system, which is one of the smallest AI supercomputers globally, uses Nvidia's latest chips, networking and AI software to support the development of advanced AI applications.

According to a press release, the system packs a petaflop of AI performance and 128GB of unified memory into a compact desktop form factor-based system, helping a huge customer base of AI developers in India to run inference on AI models with up to 200 billion parameters and locally fine-tune models of up to 70 billion parameters.

It also allows developers to build AI agents and operate advanced software stacks entirely on-premises.

Sanjay Lodha, Managing Director & CEO of Netweb Technologies India, said that this milestone revolutionises AI compute in India by introducing new ways to conduct AI research and development. "With this move, we have created a whole new customer segment in collaboration with NVIDIA.”

“Increasing demand for generative AI and sovereign compute requires a new class of powerful, efficient infrastructure to accelerate innovation,” said Vishal Dhupar, the Managing Director of South Asia at Nvidia.

Netweb's share price trend

Netweb's shares have advanced 8.4% over the past five days, though they have dropped 2.12% in a month, according to data available on NSE.

The company's stock has emerged as a clear multibagger for investors, delivering stellar returns across timeframes. On a year-to-year basis, Netweb's share price has gained 148.47% while it has rallied 54.35% in six months.

For the third quarter of the ongoing financial year, Netweb posted its highest-ever quarterly profit, driven by demand for artificial intelligence, growth in private cloud and high-performance computing solutions.

The profit after tax stood at 73.31 crore as against 29.7 crore a year ago. Revenue of 8,11.56 crore in the quarter was more than double of 335.55 crore posted in the December quarter of FY25.

Netweb Technologies, which is listed on both exchanges, specialises in high-end computing solutions, which include private cloud, AI systems, and high-performance storage.

The Haryana-based company was founded in 1999, defining itself as a major player in the "Make in India" initiative, designing and manufacturing servers, workstations, and networking switches for research, finance, and defence sectors.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Netweb TechnologiesMake In IndiaAIArtifical IntelligenceIndian Stock Market
