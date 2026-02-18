Netweb shares rally 14% on launch of AI supercomputing system powered by Nvidia

Shares of Netweb Technologies India soared as much as 14% on Wednesday, February 18, after the Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) announced plans to launch a 'Make in India' AI supercomputer powered by Nvidia.

The stock has touched the day's high of ₹3532 on the BSE, but pared some gains to trade nearly 7% higher at ₹3,331 during the late afternoon trade.

Details of Netweb-Nvidia collaboration The company, in an exchange filing today, announced that it has introduced one of the world’s most powerful AI infrastructure solutions — a 'Make in India' AI Supercomputer Tyrone Camarero GB200 System — and the petascale personal computer system Tyrone Camarero Spark.

According to Netweb, the new launch is designed for the Indian market. The company also said that the desktop-sized system, which is one of the smallest AI supercomputers globally, uses Nvidia's latest chips, networking and AI software to support the development of advanced AI applications.

According to a press release, the system packs a petaflop of AI performance and 128GB of unified memory into a compact desktop form factor-based system, helping a huge customer base of AI developers in India to run inference on AI models with up to 200 billion parameters and locally fine-tune models of up to 70 billion parameters.

It also allows developers to build AI agents and operate advanced software stacks entirely on-premises.

Sanjay Lodha, Managing Director & CEO of Netweb Technologies India, said that this milestone revolutionises AI compute in India by introducing new ways to conduct AI research and development. "With this move, we have created a whole new customer segment in collaboration with NVIDIA.”

“Increasing demand for generative AI and sovereign compute requires a new class of powerful, efficient infrastructure to accelerate innovation,” said Vishal Dhupar, the Managing Director of South Asia at Nvidia.

Netweb's share price trend Netweb's shares have advanced 8.4% over the past five days, though they have dropped 2.12% in a month, according to data available on NSE.

The company's stock has emerged as a clear multibagger for investors, delivering stellar returns across timeframes. On a year-to-year basis, Netweb's share price has gained 148.47% while it has rallied 54.35% in six months.

For the third quarter of the ongoing financial year, Netweb posted its highest-ever quarterly profit, driven by demand for artificial intelligence, growth in private cloud and high-performance computing solutions.

The profit after tax stood at ₹73.31 crore as against ₹29.7 crore a year ago. Revenue of ₹8,11.56 crore in the quarter was more than double of ₹335.55 crore posted in the December quarter of FY25.

Netweb Technologies, which is listed on both exchanges, specialises in high-end computing solutions, which include private cloud, AI systems, and high-performance storage.

The Haryana-based company was founded in 1999, defining itself as a major player in the "Make in India" initiative, designing and manufacturing servers, workstations, and networking switches for research, finance, and defence sectors.