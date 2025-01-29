Netweb Tech share price: Snapping their eight-session losing streak, shares of high-end computing solutions provider Netweb Technologies surged as much as 10 per cent to hit its upper circuit in early trade on the BSE on Wednesday, January 29. Netweb Technologies' share price opened at ₹1,491.05 against its previous close of ₹1,460.35 and jumped 10 per cent to hit its upper price band of ₹1,606.35.

Netweb Technologies' update on DeepSeek AI impact In an exchange filing on January 29, Netweb Technologies India said it views DeepSeek's emergence as a significant opportunity for its business growth.

“Evolving platforms and technologies will significantly boost the adoption of our AI solutions, reaffirming ample growth potential,” the company said.

Explaining the rationale behind this belief, the company said DeepSeek paves the way for inclusive AI adoption, expanding the market further.

"By lowering the cost barriers associated with advanced technology, it enables a wider range of customers—previously hesitant due to high adoption costs—to access and utilize appropriate computing resources. This empowers them to leverage AI effectively to address their business challenges, driving greater demand for our solutions," said Netweb Tech.

The company further said that its AI solutions portfolio is designed to provide multi-GPU/APU platforms that cater to both inference and training architectures.

"Our offerings include hardware, middleware, and utilities that seamlessly integrate with end-user applications like DeepSeek. As such, the performance acceleration enabled by platforms like DeepSeek will drive greater adoption of our solutions," said the company.

"The adoption of platforms like DeepSeek aligns with the interests of local governments and enterprises. This will accelerate the development of similar platforms within India," the company added.

Highlighting its solid revenue growth since FY24 and strong order pipeline, the company said it is strategically positioned for sustained growth with a strong business pipeline, continuous enhancements to its capabilities, and ongoing product expansion.

Netweb Technologies share price trend Netweb Tech has struggled over the past year, slipping 3 per cent as of January 28. The stock faced a sharp selloff in January, plunging 46 per cent month-to-date by the last session.



The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹3,060 on December 17 and a 52-week low of 1,294.35 on February 13 last year.

Should Indian investors buy Netweb Tech stock? Wednesday's sharp rally in the stock was driven by both its clarification and the broader uptick in tech sector sentiment.

Anshul Jain, the head of research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, underscored that the rise in Netweb shares should be seen from the perspective of Tuesday's relief rally in the Nasdaq-listed shares. He observed that after the ease of fear caused by the low-cost Chinese start-up, investors responded strongly to the tech shares across bourses.

"Tech stocks were expected to rise after Tuesday's relief rally in the Nasdaq-listed shares. Taking a cue from the US stock market, most of the tech shares on Dalal Street, barring Bharti Airtel and Indus Towers, are also trading green. The rally in Netweb's share price should be seen from this perspective," said Jain.

Discussing the technical factors, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, pointed out that technical charts show a possible bounce back in Netweb shares.

"The scrip has made a strong base at ₹1,450 apiece level. So, Netweb shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss of ₹1,450. The scrip may touch the ₹1,850 to ₹1,900 per share mark soon," said Bagadia.

"Fresh investors can also initiate momentum buying, maintaining a 'buy-on-dip' strategy for a short-term target of ₹1,850 to ₹1,900. However, they must retain a stop loss at ₹1,450 while taking a fresh position at the tech counter," Bagadia said.

