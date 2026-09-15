Netweb Tech shares crash over 5%— Is it an opportunity to buy this multibagger stock?

Netweb Technologies share price crashed more than 5% in morning deals on the BSE on Tuesday, 15 September, largely due to profit booking. Netweb Tech shares opened at ₹4,979.45 against their previous close of ₹5,026.90 and declined as much as 5.4% to an intraday low of ₹4,754.90, looking set to snap its two-day winning run.

Netweb Technologies share price trend Netweb Tech shares have delivered multibagger returns of more than 480% in the last three years. Over the last year, the stock has jumped 65%, while year-to-date, it has gained 54%, defying weak stock market sentiment.

The stock recently hit a 52-week high of ₹5,810 on 24 August, while it fell to a 52-week low of ₹2,820.80 on 17 September last year.

Should investors buy the stock? The stock has been enjoying a strong bull run for quite some time, as it is among the companies benefiting from India's AI infrastructure push, including data centre capital expenditure and the government's focus on local server manufacturing.

The high-performance computing server maker posted a more than twofold jump in net profit to ₹85.32 crore for Q1FY27, driven by the AI segment business. It had posted a profit of ₹30.4 crore in the same period a year ago. Its revenue from operations increased more than twofold to ₹819.6 crore during the reported quarter from ₹301.2 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

On the technical front, the stock has been moving higher in a pattern of higher highs and higher lows while holding firmly above its long-term as well as medium-term moving averages

According to Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, the ongoing profit-taking from its all-time highs is likely to halt around the ₹4,100 and ₹4,400 zone, which forms a confluence with its six-month exponential moving average and price swing support zone.

"Moving forward, we suggest that traders wait for stability around this support zone before accumulating for medium-term and swing trading," said Kumar.

According to Aditya Thukral, founder and analyst at AT Research and Risk Managers, the short-term trend has been negative for Netweb Technologies, with the stock forming a lower-highs and lower-lows structure since hitting an all-time high of ₹5,813.

Moreover, the stock is falling in an impulsive structure, and the decline doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon; a continuation of this decline is expected.

View full Image View full Image Netweb Technologies technical chart ( AT Research and Risk Managers )

However, Thukral added that there is support near ₹4,600 from the rising trend line, which is the last hope for bulls. The stock prices have now fallen below the 20- and 50-day EMAs, another negative sign for bulls.

"Existing investors should maintain ₹4,600 as a strict stop loss in the stock for any long positions or exit on any bounce near 20-day EMA, which is close to ₹5,050 at the moment," said Thukral.

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