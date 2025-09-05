Netweb Tech stock rockets 40% in just five sessions, its sharpest run since listing

Netweb Technologies, a leading provider of high-end computing solutions (HCS) in India, witnessed a massive surge in its shares during the last week of trade, marking the biggest one-way rally in its history.

The stock closed all five trading sessions in the green, rallying nearly 40% to ₹3,079, its largest weekly gain since listing in July 2023, and touched a fresh all-time high of ₹3,182 apiece. This surpassed its previous best weekly gain of 29.70%, recorded in December 2023.

What triggered the sudden spike in shares? The remarkable surge in Netweb Technologies’ shares, despite ongoing volatility in the Indian stock market, was triggered by the company securing a major order worth ₹1,734 crore for the supply of servers built on Nvidia's Blackwell architecture.

The contract comes from one of the largest Indian-headquartered global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions. Under the deal, Netweb will set up an AI infrastructure facility using the latest GPU-accelerated platforms, with completion targeted for the first half of FY27.

Netweb will deliver these systems through its flagship Tyrone Camarero AI platform, purpose-built for large-scale generative AI, foundational model training, and exascale computing, as per company's regulatory filing.

As of June 30, 2025, the company’s order book stood at ₹4,142 crore. Last month, the company said that its AI segment, which contributed just 7% two years ago, accounted for 29% of revenue in Q1FY26 and is expected to continue expanding at a 40% CAGR, consistent with past trends.

Driven by robust demand for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, the company also posted a 100% year-on-year jump in profit after tax, reaching ₹30.5 crore in Q1FY26. Management expects the latest order to further boost revenues and profitability in the current and coming fiscal years.

Meanwhile, analysts noted that this order could fuel strong growth in both the current and next fiscal years. They estimate the order size to be nearly 102% of projected sales for the current financial year and 72% for the following year.

Stock up over 500% from IPO price The latest rally has pushed the stock to a 515% gain from its IPO price of ₹500. The shares made their market debut in July 2023 at ₹947 apiece, a 90% premium over the issue price. Following the strong listing, the stock sustained its momentum for the next 15 months before encountering a sharp sell-off.

In April, it tumbled to a new 52-week low of ₹1,278 but has since staged a strong recovery, surging 141% and ranking among the best turnaround stocks of 2025 so far.