Netweb Technologies IPO: Issue subscribed 9.14 times on day 2, NIIs portion booked over 18 times2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 05:11 PM IST
Netweb Technologies IPO subscribed 9.14 times on Day 2; received bids for 8,09,39,130 shares against 88,58,630 shares on offer.
Netweb Technologies IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Netweb Technologies Ltd was subscribed 9.14 times on Day 2. The public issue that opened for subscription on Monday, July 17, and will end on Wednesday, July 19.
