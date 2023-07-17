Netweb Technologies IPO: Issue subscribed 2.33 times on day 1; check details

Netweb Technologies IPO: Issue subscribed 2.33 times on day 1; check details2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Netweb Technologies IPO subscribed 2.33 times on Day 1, with strong response from retail investors and employees. Issue open until July 19, with price band of ₹475 to ₹500 per share. Company aims to raise ₹631 crore.
Netweb Technologies IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Netweb Technologies Ltd was subscribed 2.33 times on Day 1. The public issue that opened for subscription on Monday, July 17, and will end on Wednesday, July 19.
