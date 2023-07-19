Netweb Technologies IPO: Issue subscribed over 27 times on day 3 so far; check details2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Netweb Technologies IPO subscribed 27.36 times on Day 3 so far. Retail investors subscribed 14.50 times, employees 36.27 times, NIIs 53.84 times, and QIBs 30.10 times.
Netweb Technologies IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Netweb Technologies Ltd was subscribed 27.36 times on Day 3 so far. The public issue that opened for subscription on Monday, July 17, and will end on Wednesday, July 19.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×