Netweb Technologies IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) has been fixed on 27th July 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notification , effective from Thursday, July 27, 2023, the equity shares of Netweb Technologies India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian stock market exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Netweb Technologies shares will be listed on BSE and NSE in a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) at 10:00 AM during Thursday deals.

According to stock market experts, Netweb Technologies IPO received strong response from investor, despite the book build issue was aggressively priced. They said that the public issue may list around 70 per cent to 80 per cent premium. On Netweb Technologies IPO listing price, stock market experts said that in bulls case, Netweb Technologies share price may open around ₹900 apiece levels whereas in bear case the listing could be around ₹850 to ₹870 apiece levels.

Expecting strong listing premium from Netweb Technologies IPO, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com — a company that deals in unlisted stocks said, "Netweb Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) received a favorable response from investors, even though it was aggressively priced. This positive response can be attributed to the company's strong growth and its presence in a niche segment, which has attracted investor interest. Given the current momentum, there are expectations of a blockbuster listing with a potential premium of over 70 per cent."

Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "As per the grey market signals, Netweb Technologies IPO listing price could be around ₹890 to ₹900 apiece, which means around 80 per cent listing gain for the lucky allottees. The company has a strong order book, and it has also witnessed stable financial performance and consistent growth over the past year. Netweb Technologies is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the high-end computing market in India."

On expecting Netweb Technologies share price debut, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "The primary market is highly bullish and the public issue is expected to reap this benefit. The IPO has received strong response as well and company's fundamentals are also good. But, the public issue is priced slightly higher. Much will depend upon the stock market's opening. In case of weak opening we may see Netweb Technologies IPO listing around 70 per cent premium. However, in case of strong opening, the listing gain may go up to 80 per cent and the stock may list around ₹900 apiece levels."

Experts predict ideaForge, Cyient DLM like debut

The IIFL Securities expert said that Netweb Technologies shares may have ideaForge or Cyient DLM like debut on BSE and NSE. ideaForge share price had opened at around 94 per cent premium whereas Cyient DLM share price opened on the Indian bourses at more than 50 per cent premium.

Netweb Technologies IPO GMP today

Grey market is also signaling blockbuster debut for Netweb Technologies shares. According to market observers, Netweb Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹405, which means grey market is expecting that Netweb Technologies IPO listing price would be around ₹905 ( ₹500 + ₹405), which is around 80 per cent higher from Netweb Technologies IPO price band of ₹475 to ₹500 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.