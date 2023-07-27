Netweb Technologies IPO listing date today. GMP, experts predict ideaForge, Cyient DLM like debut2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Netweb Technologies IPO will be listed on BSE and NSE today. Experts predict a listing premium of 70-80%
Netweb Technologies IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) has been fixed on 27th July 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notification, effective from Thursday, July 27, 2023, the equity shares of Netweb Technologies India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian stock market exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Netweb Technologies shares will be listed on BSE and NSE in a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) at 10:00 AM during Thursday deals.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×