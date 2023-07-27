On expecting Netweb Technologies share price debut, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "The primary market is highly bullish and the public issue is expected to reap this benefit. The IPO has received strong response as well and company's fundamentals are also good. But, the public issue is priced slightly higher. Much will depend upon the stock market's opening. In case of weak opening we may see Netweb Technologies IPO listing around 70 per cent premium. However, in case of strong opening, the listing gain may go up to 80 per cent and the stock may list around ₹900 apiece levels."