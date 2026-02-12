Netweb Technologies share price cracks over 3% amid ₹514-crore block deal buzz; promoters likely sellers

Netweb Technologies block deal: Shares of Netweb Technologies declined by over 3% on Thursday, February 12, amid a likely block deal in the counter, with promoters as likely sellers. Netweb share price dived as much as 3.36% to ₹3047.05 on the BSE, snapping its three-day winning run.

Netweb Tech block deal details According to CNBC TV-18, 22.32 lakh shares, representing 3.93% stake worth ₹682 crore, changed hands via block deals today.

Several media reports last evening stated that Netweb Technologies' promoters, Sanjay Lodha, Navin Lodha, Niraj Lodha and Vivek Lodha, were likely to sell a 3% stake worth ₹514.5 crore today. The floor price as per the reports was set at ₹3,047 apiece — a discount of up to 4% to its last close. There would be a 60-day lock-in period for the sellers.

Promoters of the company held a 71% stake as of the December quarter, with the retail investors owning another 13.86%.

Netweb Tech Q3 Results Last month, Netweb Technologies posted its highest-ever income and profit for the December-ended quarter of the ongoing fiscal year on the back of the execution of a large strategic order, along with strong performances in the core segments.

Quarterly revenue stood at ₹804.93 crore, registering strong growth of 141.0% YoY and 165 QoQ. The company reported an operating EBITDA of ₹97.95 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting a strong YoY growth of 127.1%, while profit was at ₹73.31 crore, marking a robust 146.7% YoY growth.

Netweb, an Indian-origin OEM in the space of High-End Computing Solutions, offers a full stack of products and solutions to various end-user industries such as IT, ITES, BFSI, National Data Centers and government entities such as Defence, Education and R&D Institutions.

Domestic brokerage ICICI Securities said that Netweb’s USP lies in: it being India’s only full-stack hardware provider, fortified by its design offerings, implementation and software stack; marquee clients with strong support from government programmes; and strong partnerships with OEMs like NVIDIA, AMD and Intel, aiding robust offerings.

The brokerage initiated coverage on the stock in December with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹4,110 as it models FY25–28E revenue/PAT CAGRs of 59%/58%.

Netweb Tech share price trend Netweb Tech shares have lost 1% so far in 2026 after three years of successive gains. The stock rose 13%, 131% and 30% in 2025, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Its IPO investors, meanwhile, are sitting on a massive 530% return on their investment.

