Netweb Technologies share price jumps 12% after Q3 results; extends rally for the second straight session

Netweb Technologies share price jumped nearly 12% on Monday, extending gains for the second consecutive session, after the company reported its Q3 results. Netweb Technologies shares rallied as much as 11.90% to ₹3,750.00 apiece on the BSE.

The surge in Netweb Technologies India share price was also supported by a spurt in trading volumes. Around 60 lakh equity shares of Netweb Technologies India changed hands on stock exchanges on 19 January 2026, as against its one month average trading volumes of 12 lakh shares.

The high computing solutions firm posted an over twofold jump in December quarter net profit.

Netweb Technologies India reported a net profit of ₹73.31 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a staggering growth of 146.7% from ₹29.72 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q3FY26 jumped 141.0% to ₹804.93 crore from ₹333.99 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Operating EBITDA during the December quarter surged 127.1% to ₹97.95 crore from ₹43.13 crore, while EBITDA margin weakened by 75% basis points (bps) to 12.2% from 12.9%, YoY.

Netweb Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Lodha said the company has delivered a record-breaking quarter achieving its highest-ever income and profit.

“During the quarter, Netweb successfully executed a large strategic order valued at ₹4,503.9 million, reaffirming its position as India’s largest OEM in high-end computing solutions. As communicated earlier, this implementation is of national significance, aimed at strengthening India’s AI compute infrastructure,” said Lodha.

With this, the AI Systems contribution to revenue stood at 64.2% in Q3 FY26 and 47.6% in 9M FY26.

“We would also like to emphasize that alongside the accelerated growth in AI, our other two core segments, HPC and Private Cloud, are also witnessing strong and sustained demand,” he added.

Netweb Technologies Share Price Performance Netweb Technologies share price has gained over 12% this month so far, while it has fallen 10% in the past three months. Netweb Technologies stock price has jumped 78% in six months, while it has delivered multibagger returns of 144% over the past two years.